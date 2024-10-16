Booker T Responds To Backlash Against WWE NXT Star Je'Von Evans

Young "WWE NXT" up-and-comer Je'Von Evans received a huge opportunity on the developmental brand's show in St. Louis last week, when he got the chance to take on "The Viper" Randy Orton in the show's main event. Despite the "bouncy" one's best efforts, he wasn't able to topple Orton, and one of the final spots of the match has been criticized across the internet following the bout. In the botched spot, Evans was supposed to hit Orton's signature RKO "from out of nowhere" from the top rope, but seemingly over-rotated in the air, missing the move.

Advertisement

"NXT" commentator Booker T spoke about the backlash Evans received online on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and noted the young star was in a "high pressure" situation and he doesn't agree with the backlash.

"Are you going to make mistakes in a match? Yeah," he said. "Was the finish flawless like people were expecting it to be? No, it wasn't. But is that one mistake going to be a setback for that kid? I don't think so at all. All the haters online that's giving this kid hate... They wish they do what this young man can go out there and do on a nightly basis. It's easy to have Twitter fingers and talk about somebody else when you're at home sitting on your sofa eating a bag of chip and some donuts and a gallon of milk."

Advertisement

There was reportedly no heat on Evans following the botched spot, and Orton praised the young star following their match. Evans moves on to face Ethan Page and Wes Lee on "NXT" for a shot at Trick Williams' "NXT" Championship at Halloween Havoc.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.face