Bully Ray Reacts To Jimmy & Jey Uso's Reunion On WWE Raw

Following an attack by The Bloodline on the October 11th "WWE SmackDown," Jimmy Uso was seen telling Roman Reigns that they need help. Days later on the October 14th "WWE Raw," Jimmy Uso tried to talk to his brother and former enemy, WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, but was shut down, fueling anticipation that a reconciliation between the twins is coming in order to return fire against Solo Sikoa and company. Former Usos rival Bully Ray reacted to their reunion on "Busted Open."

"I am enjoying this just as much as any other aspect of The Bloodline," Ray said, "Just because it's a subset of a major story doesn't mean it can't be interesting. I loved the looks on their faces. I loved the look on Jey's face when he walked into his dressing room and he saw Jimmy there, and then Jimmy's like 'Ah man, now I gotta talk to my brother, I gotta find him,' and then when they are face-to-face the look of disgust."

The WWE Hall of Famer felt good seeing The Usos on-screen together for the first time but that feeling lasted just a moment before remembering the story they are in.

"Eventually things will work out," Ray predicts, "Eventually we're gonna get OG Bloodline back together. Eventually you're gonna have Roman, Jimmy, Jey, and "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman all standing together; big group hug who knows?"

With Sikoa's Bloodline having 4 members and Reign's Bloodline having 3 members, it is speculated that the group's civil war could happen at Survivor Series: WarGames in the event's namesake WarGames match.

