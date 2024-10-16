Booker T Assesses How Not Using Steiner Family Name Affects WWE's Bron Breakker

Several second and third-generation wrestlers like The Rock, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes have used their family names but others like former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker do not use the legacy of their family name. Booker T talked to his fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" about how not using the Steiner name hurts Breakker.

Advertisement

"A lot of pressure was taken off of him by not using the Steiner name," Booker applauded, "I think a lot of people look at that as a negative; I think I might have been one of the only people saying that it was actually something that was pretty cool because it didn't give him any advantages. He was going to have to go in there and he was gonna have to get there on his talent and his talent alone and he's proven that he's talent."

Booker brought up how the former football player was a good listener to him, implementing all the suggestions that received as little as they were. The 6-time Heavyweight Champion had more kind words for Breakker.

"He is talent, he's a student, and he's gonna be a hell of a star, man," Booker remarked before commenting on Breakker having a short Intercontinental Championship reign. "You gotta know how to lose and know how to win and for him, it's not gonna hurt him at all... It's not about winning and losing other than how you win and how you lose."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.