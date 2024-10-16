Bully Ray Likens AEW WrestleDream 2024 To This Installment Of Star Wars Saga

AEW WrestleDream took place this past Saturday, and the status quo coming out of the pay-per-view has every championship in the hands of a villain. The show went off the air with a coalition of babyfaces confronting Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club, after Moxley had just ended the full-time career of former ally Bryan Danielson. Looking back on WrestleDream during "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray compared the ending to a popular science fiction sequel.

"One of the last shots we saw, if not the last shot, was of Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy, and Hook," Bully said. "What we got on Saturday night from WrestleDream was 'The Empire Strikes Back.' At the end of 'The Empire Strikes Back,' the heels are up and the heels are up strong. But they leave you [with] a hint of hope."

Bully stated that the Star Wars franchise is built around the idea of hope, and WrestleDream ended with a shot telegraphing that Allin, Cassidy, and Hook are ready to stand up to the BCC. However, the WWE Hall of Famer questioned whether the younger wrestlers have been built up enough in the eyes of fans to go toe-to-toe against the more established BCC.

"The Empire Strikes Back" was released in theaters around the world in 1980, serving as a sequel to the massively popular "Star Wars." The film is often looked back on as the best of the franchise, despite its bleak ending, which sees Han Solo captured by rival bounty hunter Boba Fett while Luke Skywalker learns that Darth Vader is his father and has his hand severed. The final shot of the movie shows the remaining heroes staring out across the vast reaches of space, prepared to rescue Solo and fight the Empire.

