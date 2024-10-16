WWE NXT Getting Visit From NASCAR Star

Next week's episode of "WWE NXT" will bring a sports crossover to WWE's developmental brand, as NASCAR racer Cole Custer has been advertised for a special guest appearance. WWE made the announcement on X, highlighting Custer's NASCAR Xfinity Series championship win from last year. Details are as yet unknown about what Custer may be doing on the show, but his appearance coincides with the ongoing 2024 NASCAR XFinity Series playoffs. "NXT" sponsored Custer at the September 28 Kansas race. His No. 00 Ford Mustang stock car was wrapped with custom orange "NXT on CW" graphics. Custer is hopeful of securing the championship for the second straight year.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion @ColeCuster will be here LIVE on #WWENXT NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/W408kILKfn — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2024

Stars from the NASCAR world have made appearances in WWE in the past. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch briefly held the 24/7 Championship, WWE's comedic relief title active from 2019-2022. Busch won the belt on the December 2, 2019 episode of "WWE Raw." During one hijinks-heavy portion of the show, Busch was able to roll up frequent champion R-Truth for a quick victory, with fellow NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip acting as an impromptu referee. As with most "reigns" of the 24/7 Championship, Busch's was short-lived, as R-Truth regained the belt later in the night after a sneak-up job of his own. Ten years earlier, Busch and teammate Joey Lagano served as guest hosts for "WWE Raw."

In addition to an appearance by Custer, WWE has advertised three matches for next week's "NXT," including IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Luca Crusifino vs. Oba Femi, and newcomers Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence. Vaquer picked up her first WWE victory on last night's "NXT."