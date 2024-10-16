FTR Returns On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR have been away in recent weeks, as the state of North Carolina, where both men live, was hit badly by Hurricane Helene. However, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are set to return to AEW for a very good cause. It has been confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan via his X account that FTR will take on The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith on the October 16 "AEW Dynamite." The match will also look to raise awareness and support a number of different Hurricane relief efforts, including the Manna Food Bank, the Asheville Dream Center, and Be Loved Asheville, as the city is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, Wheeler set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the people most affected, which currently sits at over $71,000.

TOMORROW

San Jose, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith After their friend Mark Briscoe's huge ppv win vs @IAmJericho,

FTR return to AEW in support of hurricane relief to battle Big Bill + Bryan Keith on TBS,

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/JaxlKijjFL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2024

FTR's good friend Mark Briscoe defeated "The Learning Tree" himself, Chris Jericho, at the recent WrestleDream pay-per-view, something that Harwood made very clear when he hyped up the team's return to AEW, saying "Mess with The Briscoes, you mess with us. See y'all in San Jose for FTR's return to Dynamite & AEW!"

Harwood and Wheeler aren't the only ones who have been helping their local community get back on its feet, as fellow Asheville resident and injured AEW star Adam Copeland has been helping the FEMA crews from around the country provide disaster aid to the local area. Copeland also revealed that Khan provided stealth Starlinks to the Asheville Police Department to make things easier for them, as well as being on-call to provide anything he can to help Copeland, FTR, and anyone else affected by the storm through such a tough time.

