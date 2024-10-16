Bully Ray Assesses AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Wrestling Future
Last Saturday, at AEW WrestleDream, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, ending Danielson's "full-time" wrestling career in the process. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his thoughts on what fans will see in Danielson's future.
"That is not the last time you're going to see Bryan Danielson in the middle of a ring," Bully said. "He's gonna go away. He'll get his surgery, he'll get whatever he needs to have done, [and] he'll slip into some kind of retirement. But you will have a final farewell with ... Bryan Danielson in the ring. Now, which ring? I don't know."
Bully stated that Danielson could very well choose to continue calling AEW his home during this part-time stage of his career, but that would likely ensure he won't go into the WWE Hall of Fame anytime soon. Because of that, Bully feels it's possible Danielson could return to the company where he was known as Daniel Bryan.
Bully Ray Speculates On Bryan Danielson's Future Plans
The discussion about Danielson's future continued later in the show, with Bully offering an idea on how he thinks Danielson might make his way back into the ring if he stays in AEW. Though it might disappoint some fans, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe Danielson will return on many more occasions, but he may receive a significant send-off.
"I think Bryan Danielson's last match draws a huge house in the right city," Bully continued. "Let's say they went back to Tacoma, or Seattle, and they put on a big event. Or ... if they did All In again in the United States."
Bully feels that advertising a final match is something that Danielson would want to cap off his career. On top of that, Danielson should have enough sway with AEW CEO Tony Khan to make it happen on his terms. If he does, Danielson would have the ability to leave his boots in the ring, signifying the end of his career in the way that many "traditional" pro wrestlers have done before him.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.