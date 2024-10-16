Bully Ray Assesses AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Wrestling Future

Last Saturday, at AEW WrestleDream, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, ending Danielson's "full-time" wrestling career in the process. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his thoughts on what fans will see in Danielson's future.

Advertisement

"That is not the last time you're going to see Bryan Danielson in the middle of a ring," Bully said. "He's gonna go away. He'll get his surgery, he'll get whatever he needs to have done, [and] he'll slip into some kind of retirement. But you will have a final farewell with ... Bryan Danielson in the ring. Now, which ring? I don't know."

Bully stated that Danielson could very well choose to continue calling AEW his home during this part-time stage of his career, but that would likely ensure he won't go into the WWE Hall of Fame anytime soon. Because of that, Bully feels it's possible Danielson could return to the company where he was known as Daniel Bryan.