Former WWE Stars Brie & Nikki Bella' Mom Confirms John Laurinaitis Divorce

While there's been plenty of focus on Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing the former WWE Chairman of sex trafficking and abuse, there have been times where it's been forgotten that McMahon isn't the only one being sued. Both WWE and former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis were also named as defendants in Grant's lawsuit, which alleges that Laurinaitis was heavily involved in the trafficking and abuse Grant suffered through.

Advertisement

Laurinaitis' involvement has led to questions regarding his marriage to Kathy Colace, best known to wrestling fans as the mother of WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella. Both the Bellas and Colace have been silent on the matter since the lawsuit emerged in January, but that changed this week on "The Nikki & Brie Show," when Colace appeared in Nikki's place. During their conversation, Brie revealed that Colace and Laurinaitis were divorced, with Colace going on to speak about how she's coped with it.

"I will tell you how the experience is from someone that goes through it," Colace said. "You need time, you need silence. This is for anyone. We all have our stories and we all have our challenges. My thought is, let yourself feel every emotion. One day, life is fine, and the next day you're hit with something that just rocks your world. You actually feel a paralysis to yourself.

Advertisement

"If you stay on any type of social media, everyone has great advice, what they think is advice, and they have no idea what you're going through. You need to give people grace. Everyone involved. Whether you're siding with one person or the other. Give everybody grace.