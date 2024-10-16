Former WWE Stars Brie & Nikki Bella' Mom Confirms John Laurinaitis Divorce
While there's been plenty of focus on Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing the former WWE Chairman of sex trafficking and abuse, there have been times where it's been forgotten that McMahon isn't the only one being sued. Both WWE and former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis were also named as defendants in Grant's lawsuit, which alleges that Laurinaitis was heavily involved in the trafficking and abuse Grant suffered through.
Laurinaitis' involvement has led to questions regarding his marriage to Kathy Colace, best known to wrestling fans as the mother of WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella. Both the Bellas and Colace have been silent on the matter since the lawsuit emerged in January, but that changed this week on "The Nikki & Brie Show," when Colace appeared in Nikki's place. During their conversation, Brie revealed that Colace and Laurinaitis were divorced, with Colace going on to speak about how she's coped with it.
"I will tell you how the experience is from someone that goes through it," Colace said. "You need time, you need silence. This is for anyone. We all have our stories and we all have our challenges. My thought is, let yourself feel every emotion. One day, life is fine, and the next day you're hit with something that just rocks your world. You actually feel a paralysis to yourself.
"If you stay on any type of social media, everyone has great advice, what they think is advice, and they have no idea what you're going through. You need to give people grace. Everyone involved. Whether you're siding with one person or the other. Give everybody grace.
Kathy Colace Offers Advice For Those Going Through Divorce
Those looking for Brie or Colace to address the allegations against Laurinaitis will have to keep waiting, as Laurinaitis was never mentioned by name, nor was the Grant lawsuit ever openly addressed. Rather, Colace continued to focus on giving advice to those who had perhaps gone through a similar situation as her, reiterating that it was important for people to embrace their feelings during a difficult period, no matter how raw those emotions may be.
"As a person going through it, you need to feel anger, heartbreak, sadness, and recovery," Colace said. "Our body is made to feel emotion. When you tuck an emotion away, it will find its way out. My recommendation for anybody going through anything challenging, give yourself some grace, allow yourself to feel all the emotions that you'll feel, and sit in silence and appreciate yourself.
"You will get through this. If you need outside help to get through it, seek outside help. In regards to the haters, you're going to hate. Maybe find it in yourself to give everyone grace, Hopefully you're not treating people close to you with hate."
