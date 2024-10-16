Bully Ray Lays Out What He Wants To See From AEW's Hurt Syndicate Faction

It is rare to see almost an entire faction of wrestlers leave or be released from one promotion and re-form their group upon signing in another company. This may be happening for former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, who along with Cedric Alexander comprised The Hurt Business. MVP and Benjamin recently debuted in AEW, reportedly to form The Hurt Syndicate, with reports saying Lashley has also signed and will soon be debuting. "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray talked about what he would like to see from The Hurt Syndicate.

"I'm assuming we're gonna get Bobby, we might get another addition to it, maybe like a [Will] Hobbs, but this new version of The Hurt Business needs to be extremely credible; needs to be extremely feared," Bully said. "I want to see the modern-day Nation of Domination. Now the Nation of Domination was a bit gimmicky in its inception; Vince McMahon loved gimmicky gimmicks." Bully also envisions that MVP and The Hurt Syndicate could be like Marsellus Wallace and his gang from the movie "Pulp Fiction," a powerful, physical, and menacing force, but did mention that he has spoken to MVP in the past regarding a modern Nation of Domination.

"A bunch of righteous Black men in a group, imposing their will, that's what I believe this new business of The Hurt Business can be," Bully remarked, also noting that he took exception to Benjamin being shoved by Swerve Strickland at WrestleDream. "I don't want anybody shoving Shelton Benjamin, because Shelton needs to be as feared as Bobby will be."

