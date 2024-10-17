Dennis Miller Steps Down As President Of The CW Network, Broadcast Home Of WWE NXT

The president of The CW Network, the new home of "WWE NXT," has stepped down. Deadline reported on Wednesday that Dennis Miller, who had been president of the network for two years, announced to staff that he would be exiting the company. The CW's president of entertainment, Brad Schwartz, is expected to succeed him, according to the outlet. Deadline reported that Miller's departure brings the business and programming oversight of The CW back into one job, as it was prior to the network's acquisition by Nexstar Media in 2022.

WWE's developmental brand began calling The CW home as of October 1, when "NXT" broadcast live from Chicago rather than its home base of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. At the time of the deal being signed, no financial details were disclosed, but reports indicated the deal was the "biggest increase for 'NXT' media rights ever." Following "NXT's" debut on The CW, the network touted its rating, which increased 44% from the show's finale on the USA Network, with 895,000 people watching on brand's new home.

Schwartz helped load up The CW with "modestly priced, scripted co-productions," according to Deadline. The network has recently also dove in to the world of live sports, with broadcast rights deals for ACC football and basketball, as well as LIV Golf. The Deadline report did not mention which of the men was most instrumental in getting The CW's deal with WWE done. As it stands now, The CW is currently not profitable, but Nexstar Media vowed to make it so by 2025. Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery both still have 12.5% ownership of the network.

