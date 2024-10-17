Teddy Long Reacts To Kevin Owens' Attack On Cody Rhodes At WWE Bad Blood 2024

With no production and reliance on a phone camera from a distance to capture the footage, Kevin Owens' attack on Cody Rhodes following WWE's Bad Blood PLE outside Rhodes' tour bus was praised, being a unique way for a heel turn to occur and a new storyline to begin. One man who's used to dealing with heated rivals is former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long, who commented on the attack on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

"I thought it was outstanding," Long remarked, "One of the greatest backstage or outside angle... well it's been done like that before but back in the Attitude Era, but what they saw there is something from the Attitude Era.

Several on-location brawls took place during WWE's Attitude Era that portrayed a more realistic and spontaneous program rather than being theatrically staged. Fights do not always happen in a confined and restricted space; they can occur spontaneously anytime, anywhere as Owens' attack on Rhodes showed. Fans always have their phones out when the prospect of a wrestler appearing near them is possible; to have the attack happen in a place where lots of fans would be and with their cameras out was a calculated move and opportunity that did not get missed in the slightest.

"I thought it was great, it was worked out, I mean that was absolutely great," the WWE Hall of Famer concluded on the subject.

