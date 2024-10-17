Cody Rhodes Names This WWE Hall Of Famer As All Time Dream Opponent, Past Or Present

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes grew up around many WWE Hall of Famers, as the son of the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion has plenty of choices for which of those various Hall of Famers he'd like to face, but in a new video on TikTok, Rhodes said one famous heel would be his ideal opponent. "Jake Roberts," Rhodes answered. "He had a really unique psychology to how we do this in front of an audience. I'd like to learn in addition to fighting him at the same time."

Roberts has plenty of history with Rhodes, as Rhodes was the first person Roberts chose for former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer's opponent in AEW. Roberts cut cryptic promos on Rhodes after Roberts's AEW debut in 2020, and has been with the company ever since, re-signing with AEW earlier this year. Roberts recently traded his services, and is managing LFI and Rush, with Archer now a member of the Don Callis Family.

Rhodes left AEW in 2022, joining WWE and going on to become the face of the company. Rhodes not only dethroned former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but has also been a high-ranking seller on Fanatics, beating out stars of the NFL, NBA, and other professional sports in sales. Rhodes' plate is currently full as he deals with former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who attacked him in an Atlanta parking lot earlier this month following the Bad Blood PLE.

