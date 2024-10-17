WWE NXT Star Lexis King Says His Goal Is To Get Father Brian Pillman Into The Hall Of Fame

Though he has undergone a name change in WWE, there's no doubt that Lexis King is still the proud son of Brian Pillman. Yesterday afternoon, King took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on the prospect of his late father entering the WWE Hall of Fame, as the company has yet to induct the Attitude Era star.

"Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment. This is all I ever wanted," Pillman wrote, quoting a call for Pillman Sr. to receive the significant honor. "My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame."

Pillman Sr. died of a heart attack in 1997 at the age of 35, when Pillman Jr. was just four years old. In 2017, Pillman Jr. decided to follow in his father's footsteps by entering the professional wrestling industry. He worked on the independent scene and in promotions like AEW under his real name before signing with WWE last year.

After a short time working in the developmental system at the WWE Performance Center, Pillman Jr. made his debut on "WWE NXT" under the King name. Since getting his start on the brand, King has been featured quite prominently, with feuds against Baron Corbin, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, Dante Chen, and more.

Prior to his death, Pillman Sr. had been working in WWE for just a short time, though he accomplished a lot in that period. That includes a memorable angle filmed at Pillman's home, which featured the wrestler brandishing a firearm before "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared at the house to attack Pillman.