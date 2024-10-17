Janel Grant's Spokesperson Discusses Client's Mental State Amidst McMahon Lawsuit

Despite resigning from his Executive Chairman position at WWE and its parent company TKO Group Holdings in January 2024, the name Vince McMahon sees no shortage of present-day headlines. This is in large part due to allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit against McMahon and WWE on January 25. The details within the lawsuit are horrific, and paint a sordid picture of sexual abuse Grant was allegedly subjected to by her ex-boss. Recently, Grant's spokesperson, Kendra Barkoff, appeared on "Wrestlenomics" to shed light on how Grant is coping with the ongoing legal battle.

"I mean it is not easy. I think on the call, her lawyer Ann Callis talked about how she is still feeling the post-trauma of what she experienced. There's a lot of issues that she's still working through. But let me tell you, she is a strong, courageous woman. She is here for the fight. She is here to take this and make sure the proceedings go the way they need to go in order for Mr. McMahon and WWE to be held accountable." Barkoff continued to elaborate on the courage Grant displays by pursuing this case.

"A lot of people wouldn't be doing what she's doing, and I give her so much respect. I have so much admiration for her, because it's gotta be hard for her to get up each and every day," Barkoff said. "If your viewers read the complaint, the stuff that she did experience as a person is just horrific. I mean you could never imagine the stuff she experienced on your worst enemy." In a recent development, Grant initiated a filing requesting access to Peak Wellness Medical Records, along with all communications between Dr. Carlon Colker and Vince McMahon, indicating her intent to thoroughly investigate all aspects related to her allegations.

