Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Assess Stephanie Vaquer's First WWE NXT Match

A stand-out star while with the Mexico-based CMLL promotion, Stephanie Vaquer made her in-ring debut for "WWE NXT" on October 15 after a handful of appearances in AEW and UK-based Revolution Pro Wrestling earlier in the year. Already a 15-year veteran at 31-years-old, Vaquer defeated Wren Sinclair in her first showing for the black and gold brand. "Busted Open Radio" hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer assessed Vaquer's debut.

Advertisement

"You can tell a lot from the lock-up, and you can tell a lot from a back bump," Bully commented, "Last night, that first back bump that Stephanie Vaquer took was so crisp, was speedy and crisp, I was like, 'Wow! That looked really good.'... Very good first night for Stephanie Vaquer; liked what I saw." Dreamer responded to Bully, saying he thought the same thing about Vaquer's bumps, seeing a strong sense of determination in Vaquer for her performance. "I was super impressed as well. I enjoyed her debut. I have seen her wrestle before, obviously I saw her wrestle in AEW, but also training probably at the (WWE Performance Center) has helped her, and same attributes, same things that Bully said," Dreamer added.

Advertisement

"NXT" featured another big women's roster debut 2 weeks before Vaquer's when Giulia had her first match on October 1, which Bully critiqued as not very good or excellent, but a good first match. The Hall of Famer noted that Giulia has strong potential, but the background of training that Vaquer had resulted in a better debut. Bully would continue with his praise of Vaquer, "When Tommy talked about Stephanie attacking the mat, her background, her training is probably more aggressive than Giulia's background and training, and you could see it in the work."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.