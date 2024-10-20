Bruce Prichard Doesn't Think This WWE Hall Of Famer Could Hang In Modern Wrestling

Like everything else in life, pro wrestling has evolved substantially over the years, especially when it comes to what goes on in the ring. The days of a slower, more deliberate in ring style have given away to the faster, harder hitting, higher flying days of modern wrestling, leading to the endless debate of which era was the best. But it's also led to other debates, including which wrestlers from the past would fit in best in the modern era, where in-ring and character work are as vital as ever.

Advertisement

On "Something to Wrestle," WWE executive Bruce Prichard was asked that very question about which wrestling legends would still have great careers today. For the most part, Prichard responded positively towards several big names. But there was one notable exception that Prichard felt couldn't hang with modern wrestling, largely due to this legend lacking personality.

"The only one I don't think that would've survived would be Steamboat probably," Prichard said. "From this vantage point; personality wise. And I don't know if Ricky would've had a strong enough personality to be able go out and cut those promos every week. In the ring? Forget about it man. He would do great."

Considered to be one of the great in-ring performers in wrestling history, the one knock against Steamboat was always his personality and mic-work. Nevertheless, the future WWE Hall of Famer was never significantly hampered by it, with his technical ability leading him to winning gold in both WWE and WCW, where he became the World Heavyweight Champion in 1989, during his classic rivalry with Ric Flair.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription