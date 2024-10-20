The Godfather Explains Origins Of Iconic WWE Character

"The Godfather" was one of the many characters that made WWE's Attitude Era memorable and is the gimmick that WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright is best known for outside of his "Papa Shango" and "Kama Mustafa" persona. Wright recently sat down for an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" where he looked back at the formation and impact "The Godfather" had on WWE and the Attitude Era.

Advertisement

"The Godfather, in his form, would not last long in these times," Wright admitted. "He would offend too many people." The veteran noted that he was simply having fun and expressed how thankful lucky he was to be a part of the Attitude Era because of how often fans argue that it was the best era.

Recalling the genesis of the character, Wright noted that his wife advised him on the direction of the persona since he wanted to be a "mean pimp" instead of how "The Godfather" ended up being. "And she basically said, 'Instead of trying to act to be something that you're not, just go out there and be your high-ass crazy, have a good time self at this point of your life," he recalled. Wright noted that his wife believed it would be more genuine, which led him to pitching the idea to Vince McMahon to be more of an entertainer and not just another wrestler.

Advertisement