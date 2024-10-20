The Godfather Explains Origins Of Iconic WWE Character
"The Godfather" was one of the many characters that made WWE's Attitude Era memorable and is the gimmick that WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright is best known for outside of his "Papa Shango" and "Kama Mustafa" persona. Wright recently sat down for an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" where he looked back at the formation and impact "The Godfather" had on WWE and the Attitude Era.
"The Godfather, in his form, would not last long in these times," Wright admitted. "He would offend too many people." The veteran noted that he was simply having fun and expressed how thankful lucky he was to be a part of the Attitude Era because of how often fans argue that it was the best era.
Recalling the genesis of the character, Wright noted that his wife advised him on the direction of the persona since he wanted to be a "mean pimp" instead of how "The Godfather" ended up being. "And she basically said, 'Instead of trying to act to be something that you're not, just go out there and be your high-ass crazy, have a good time self at this point of your life," he recalled. Wright noted that his wife believed it would be more genuine, which led him to pitching the idea to Vince McMahon to be more of an entertainer and not just another wrestler.
'The Godfather' claims he pushed back at suggestions to take his character in a serious direction
Charles Wright then agreed with Chris Van Vliet, who opined that fans remember moments over matches, and that the audience likely fondly recalls "The Godfather." Wright then pointed out that he was a good worker, and that Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway advised him to be more serious, which he disagreed with. "I'm like 'You know, I'm'ma roll the way I'm going, bro, because I'm enjoying myself, I'm making money, I got my businesses at home, I'm cool, I'm going out as The Godfather,'" he recalled.
Wright also recalled how he originally pitched the character to Vince McMahon, after he and Bradshaw wrestled one night and got no reaction from fans. He then told the story of the first time he went out and told the audience that he's a pimp, which got a little pop, but then mentioning his "hoes" got a massive reaction. "So, Vince heard about it and so when we went to TV, Vince says 'Charles? Whatever you're doing, I heard it might have legs,'" he recalled. Wright then claimed he, Calaway, and Ron and Don Harris to fetch a few girls from the local strip club to put on television as his first "hoes."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.