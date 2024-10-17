Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Critique Women's Tag Title Match From WWE Raw

There's no denying the talent on dispay in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match from October 14's "WWE Raw," but something about it didn't sit right with veteran tag team wrestlers Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer and Bully broke down their main problem with the match.

"The hot tag [by] Jade Cargill on Monday night was completely not done correctly," Bully said.

Dreamer agreed, saying that he's been seeing a new trend in tag matches that defies traditional tag team wrestling psychology.

"I see it all the time where people come in, hot tag. Yay," he said. "[But] they duck [and] hit the person off the ropes."

Bully agreed, saying he hated when a hot tag didn't lead to the babyface completely wiping out the heel. He said immediately going into another back-and-forth wrestling sequence takes the crowd out of it.

"This where a babyface lives. Two fists in the air, punching the bad guys in the face," Bully said. "Bump and feed, bump and feed ... After the fists can come the elbows, after the elbows can come the clotheslines, after the clotheslines can come the moves. That's the progression. You killed the hot tag the minute somebody ducks out of the way."

Dreamer noted that Belair and Cargill's in-ring style skewed heelish, adding that they'd both make great ones, but that he didn't think that was WWE's plan right now.

"Who are my heels and who are my babyfaces?" Dreamer asked of the match. "Because my heels were making sense and saying things that were true, and my babyfaces were being the aggressors."

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, seated at ringside, played a role in the finish when Legend clocked IYO SKY with an elbow, costing Damage CTRL the victory.

