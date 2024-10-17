Mercedes Mone Congratulates AEW's Toni Storm For Topping PWI's Women's 250

While former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm might not have been on AEW TV as of late, she has recently made headlines for topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Women's 250 list. Storm became the first AEW wrestler in history to top the list, and current AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone recently congratulated Storm in her weekly newsletter, "Mone Mag."

"I want to give Toni Storm a standing ovation. To see Toni Storm on the cover of PWI was incredible. She has been killing it these past couple of years, transforming into this incredible character. I'm not afraid to admit it, but before I even signed with AEW, the main reason I watched "AEW Dynamite" every single week was largely to see Toni. Her recognition as #1 in the PWI 250 is SO well deserved."

The 2024 list was also historic for a different reason, as the women's top ten featured the most AEW performers ever, and more than any other company who had someone place in the top ten, something Mone cited as a reason for joining AEW in the first place. "Four of the top ten talents in the PWI 250 are AEW Superstars. Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mariah May, and Athena. I wholeheartedly agree with their picks. And I'll say this is yet another reason why I chose to come to AEW."

