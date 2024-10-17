Mercedes Mone Congratulates AEW's Toni Storm For Topping PWI's Women's 250
While former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm might not have been on AEW TV as of late, she has recently made headlines for topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Women's 250 list. Storm became the first AEW wrestler in history to top the list, and current AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone recently congratulated Storm in her weekly newsletter, "Mone Mag."
"I want to give Toni Storm a standing ovation. To see Toni Storm on the cover of PWI was incredible. She has been killing it these past couple of years, transforming into this incredible character. I'm not afraid to admit it, but before I even signed with AEW, the main reason I watched "AEW Dynamite" every single week was largely to see Toni. Her recognition as #1 in the PWI 250 is SO well deserved."
The 2024 list was also historic for a different reason, as the women's top ten featured the most AEW performers ever, and more than any other company who had someone place in the top ten, something Mone cited as a reason for joining AEW in the first place. "Four of the top ten talents in the PWI 250 are AEW Superstars. Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mariah May, and Athena. I wholeheartedly agree with their picks. And I'll say this is yet another reason why I chose to come to AEW."
Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Wasn't Included on the List
Despite currently being a double champion, as well as one of AEW's biggest stars, Mercedes Mone was notably absent from the PWI Women's 250. However, there is a specific reason for this, as there are certain requirements in order to qualify for a place on the list, with Mone revealing that she was very close to being eligible even though she had been injured for a lot of the period that PWI judges.
"Unfortunately, I didn't make the list this year, as I was one match short of being eligible! Don't get me wrong. It totally sucks to be one match short, but I'm definitely coming for that title next year. We all know by now that wrestling match outcomes are predetermined. That being the case, you'd think rankings of this kind would mean less. They don't make or break me, or a wrestler, in my opinion, but it does feel nice to be recognized."
Mone has never topped the list during her career, with the highest placement she has had being second in 2016, as well as finishing in the top ten in 2014, 2016, and 2020 respectively. She is currently the only member of the legendary "Four Horsewomen of NXT" quartet to not top the list, with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley all getting their flowers in 2016, 2019, and 2020.
