Bully Ray On 'Important Lesson' From Mercedes Mone-Queen Aminata AEW Dynamite Match

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone cleanly defeated Queen Aminata, and in doing so, retained her TBS Championship. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, though, this outcome did no favors for either competitor. Ray further explained his viewpoint on "Busted Open Radio," while quoting fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco.

"The important lesson coming out of there is if you don't make nobody, you didn't beat nobody. And I learned that from Jerry Brisco. Mone did not make Aminata at all. And then if you look at the last minute of the match, she just strung like four or five moves together and then put her in the middle of the ring, [applied the] cross-face, and made the girl tap. That does absolutely nothing for her, nothing."

In addition to the match's closing moments, Ray circled question marks around the booking of Kamille, who stood at ringside during the title match. As Ray described, Kamille is an "Amazon Heater," or rather the enforcer, for Mone. Yet, Aminata appeared unafraid of Kamille before and during the TBS Championship against Mone — something Ray vehemently disapproves of.

To solve these aforementioned concerns of his, Ray suggested a path that would have seen Aminata blow her comeback. "You give [Aminata] hope, have her roll up the champion, get a two count,' Ray said. "Have her small package the champion, get a two count. Have her backslide the champion, get a two count where people are like, 'Oh my God, Queen Aminata has got a chance of winning.' And then Kamille [hits Aminata] when the ref is not looking; then Mercedes can pick her up and put her in the cross-face. That's how you get everybody over last night in that match."

