Arn Anderson Assesses Gunther After Meeting Him At WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is a known fan of WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. And at WWE Bad Blood, which emanated from Atlanta, Georgia, he finally had an opportunity to tell "The Ring General" that himself.

"I never had a chance to introduce myself to [GUNTHER] or meet him personally as of yet; our paths never crossed at SummerSlam. He was sitting in catering late in the afternoon [at WWE Bad Blood], so I just went over and introduced myself," Anderson recalled on the "ARN" podcast. "I just said 'Hey, I like your stuff, man. You are a cement mixer.' He seemed to get a kick out of that. Whether he knew what a cement mixer was or not, I don't know, but it was meant to be as he's [like] a hard ass. I like that, always have."

According to "Double A," WWE has a number of talented names on its roster, but the sight of GUNTHER has especially impressed him. Specifically, Anderson enjoys the "malice" that GUNTHER displays in his work. "He just will stand in there and just bang it out with you," Anderson said.

In addition to his backstage conversation with GUNTHER, Anderson also appeared on-screen at WWE Bad Blood as he and several other legends sat amongst the crowd to watch the action unfold. While GUNTHER did not wrestle on the Bad Blood premium live event, he did successfully defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn on the subsequent episode of "WWE Raw."

