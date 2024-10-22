WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Wanted To Be Inducted By Fellow BSK Member

Though their onscreen characters are as different as can be, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway and Charles "The Godfather" Wright were close friends during their time in WWE, and were even members of a backstage clique known as The Bone Street Krew. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Wright revealed that he had Calaway in mind to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, but company officials shut the idea down.

"They were like, 'Well, at this point, we can't use him.' This and that. 'How about Ron and John?'" Wright said, referring to Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield. "I was like, 'Oh, that's cool. I'm cool with them. They know a lot about me.'"

Wright also revealed that he was taken off guard by his Hall of Fame induction, which took place in 2016. The retired wrestler stated that he received a call from the head of Talent Relations at the time, Mark Carrano. Carrano told Wright that he might want to bring his family along to that year's WWE WrestleMania, as Vince McMahon outright stated that he wanted Wright inducted that year.

In addition to Wright, the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame class included Sting, Big Boss Man, Jacqueline, Stan Hansen, the Fabulous Freebirds, and more. After an introduction by host Jerry Lawler, JBL and Simmons opened the festivities by inducting Wright. The speech touched on their days partying on the road together, with Simmons and Layfield describing The Godfather as very close to Wright's genuine personality. Before bringing Wright out, the two joked that many of the stories they could tell would not be appropriate to share in front of a family audience.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.