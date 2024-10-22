Bruce Prichard Recalls Backstage Skirmishes Involving WWE Hall Of Famers

With all the unforgettable moments wrestling has given fans inside the ring, sometimes it's the altercations you never see that drum up the most conversation. Real fights in wrestling do sometimes happen, given the physicality inherent in the sport. But without cameras rolling, most accounts of these fights exist only through word of mouth. On "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard shared a few incidents he witnessed firsthand, including a lesser-known scuffle between WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and General Adnan, Sgt. Slaughter's former manager.

"It was during the Iraq war, and Adnan had not been able to get ahold of his family," Prichard remembered. "When he got ahold of his family, he found out that someone in his family had been killed. And Adnan was upset at TV, and words were exchanged ... it just escalated to where I think Adnan threw a chair, and Shawn came at him and kicked him. And then it was Adnan basically protecting himself." Prichard said that despite Adnan being an old-school shooter, he barely retaliated. Prichard thought Adnan held back because he didn't want to derail Michaels' momentum, as Michaels was enjoying a new singles push at the time. Prichard said both men regretted the skirmish almost immediately.

"Shawn didn't really want to fight him. And Adnan didn't want to fight Shawn. And afterwards, you get together and apologize, 'What were we even fighting about, man? I'm sorry. I didn't know about your family.' Silly things can escalate when you don't have all the knowledge." Prichard described another dust-up that was over before it started between the late Butch Reed and The Barbarian, two bruisers on the late '80s WWE roster. "They got tired," Prichard said of that altercation. "Everyone wants to fight until you get hit."

