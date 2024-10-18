Nic Nemeth Weighs In On The Chatter About Mercedes Mone's Payday In AEW

With a multi-year contract reportedly totaling eight-figures, Mercedes Mone is believed to be one of, if not the, highest paid women in professional wrestling history. As such, fans and pundits naturally have certain expectations for Mone's work in All Elite Wrestling — expectations that some feel she has yet to reach. Mone's former colleague Nic Nemeth recently weighed in on this chatter surrounding her AEW payday.

Advertisement

"You sometimes hear a football player making this much money or getting this signing bonus, and then maybe not leading the league in sacks or something like that," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio" "But when it comes to something like this, it's so much easier to be like 'This better be an eleven out of ten every time you're out there or every time you cut a promo or every time you have an appearance because if not, I'm going to be thinking in the back of my head, you're making this money, and my favorite isn't,' or something like that. So I could see where people would have that in the back of their mind."

According to Nemeth, Mone already looks and acts the part of "The CEO" both in AEW and in her outside ventures, such as red-carpet events. To fully sway the audience, though, Nemeth suggests that Mone put on a show-stealing performance at an AEW pay-per-view, which she can then use as evidence that she can not only look and act her part, but can ultimately back it up as well.

Advertisement

Another potential course of action offered up by Nemeth centers on Mone taking a brief break from television to reset herself. "Even if you cheered for them 9.5 out of ten, when [wrestlers] come back and make that return, catch you off guard or you're excited about the return, it becomes a ten out of ten. That really helps the product stay fresh for everybody," Nemeth said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.