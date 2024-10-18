Why Bully Ray Says You Can't Put A Face In Spot Daniel Garcia Was In On AEW Dynamite

The battlelines have been drawn in AEW thanks to the Blackpool Combat Club, but one group that seems to want no part of the violence is The Elite, who were confronted by Daniel Garcia and Private Party on the most recent "AEW Dynamite." However, Jack Perry decided to get in Garcia's face, before walking off without giving him a second thought, and this little interaction was something WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not a fan of, as he explained on "Busted Open After Dark" that he thought it made Garcia look bad.

"The minute Jack Perry mushes Daniel Garcia with his head, Garcia, BANG! Should have dropped Jack Perry," Bully said. "You can't leave a babyface in those situations. If I'm the babyface in that situation, and a heel comes up and just head-mushes me or mushes me with his hand, I'm dropping him right where he stands, just like I would do in a bar. Too close, and when you don't respond, you're the one that looks like the b***h, and that's what happened to Daniel Garcia. In my mind, Daniel Garcia did not look good after Jack Perry basically just blew him off, didn't care, and I think we have too many bad guys, heels, in AEW, who are afraid to put their tail between their legs at times."

Bully explained that the only people who get shoved and don't do anything about it are punks, and he doesn't feel like Garcia should be presented like a punk, especially given the fact that Garcia recently committed his long-term future to AEW in the hopes of one day being a top guy in the company.

