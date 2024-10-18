Tommy Dreamer Surveys AEW's Landscape Of Heels & Babyfaces

AEW WrestleDream ended on a dark note, with Jon Moxley ending Bryan Danielson's career and taking his title in the process. The company is clearly building Moxley as a dangerous heel to be feared, which became even more obvious on October 16's "AEW Dynamite." First, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta interfered in the Elite vs. Conglomeration match, and things only got worse from there. The ensuing mayhem, which included several failed run-ins, felt much like the NWO's legendary reign of terror, or perhaps when The Nexus destroyed John Cena and the ring itself. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer broke down the attack, and what it might mean for the rest of AEW's roster moving forward.

"I have no problem with heels running amok, but again, who's gonna be our hero and/or heroes?" Dreamer pondered. "They're obviously setting the table for a few things ... Leaving a pay-per-view with heat, I'm all for it. Not all the time do we always get the happy ending that we want. Our heels need heat. If you need to rebound the company or want to try to improve your ratings, put heat on your heels. 'Cause then it eventually gets your babyfaces over 'cause the fans want to see the babyfaces kick their ass. Wrestling 101."

Dreamer also approved of the backstage beatdown, adding that the pickup truck was a nice touch. "I enjoyed the promo," Dreamer said. "I also like how it's shot. It's kind of cinematic, it looks movie-esque. ... they're not getting in limos, they're not going the easy route." Dreamer said The Elite looking shocked from the ramp was an interesting piece of the puzzle, as they're also a heel faction. But he said if AEW has plans to turn that group babyface, fans probably wouldn't buy it. Dreamer claimed "it's not time to turn them."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.