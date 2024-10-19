Backstage Update On WWE Potentially Not Running Madison Square Garden Show On 12/26

WWE's annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City has yet to be announced officially, but there has been a backstage update on the fate of the show. According to Fightful Select, even though graphics advertising both live events and TV broadcasts throughout the rest of the year have dropped and the annual spectacle has not been listed on them, there is still hope within the company that it happens. Fightful was told by "numerous talent" that the show is still listed internally on their talent relations app, despite the show not yet being announced. The outlet was told over the summer that the show was planned, but no further information regarding the event was released.

Despite Madison Square Garden not being on the docket as of right now, WWE has announced nine major cities for its 2024 Holiday Tour, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Orlando, Chicago, Miami, Houston, and Detroit. Currently, WWE is set for the Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville on December 26.

Last year's MSG event saw World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend against Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, and CM Punk's in-ring return against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. The last time WWE was at the venue in 2024 was June 28 for "WWE SmackDown." The Bloodline hosted an "acknowledgement ceremony" where Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa turned on Paul Heyman in what would be Heyman's last appearance on TV to date.

