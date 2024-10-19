AEW's Jim Ross Explains Silence At End Of Bryan Danielson-Jon Moxley Match

It was a moment no one was ever really prepared for: The hero, "The American Dragon," Bryan Danielson, getting slayed by "The Purveyor of Violence," Jon Moxley, in a dehumanizing way for Moxley to recapture the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream on October 12. With a universal silence that followed within the Tacoma, Washington, crowd and those on commentary, it was a moment that will be burned into many wrestling fans' psyches for years to come.

On that infamous night, Jim Ross witnessed the annihilation just a few feet away, which he recapped on "Grilling JR" with stilled sadness in his voice. "Sometimes, it's best for one to just lay out," Ross stated, explaining why he remained quiet during the last few minutes of Danielson and Moxley's match, which was to pay respect to the competitors by letting them direct the story they wanted to tell without interference.

"I was silent because I didn't know what I needed to say to continue to sell the moment and the fact that Bryan Danielson, by his own word, said the day he loses the title is the day he's done, and he obviously lost the title. So, I take him, among any wrestler that I've ever met, at his word ... The pictures and the natural sounds told the story very well."

