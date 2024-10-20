Blackpool Combat Club Win Back-To-Back AEW Trios Title Defenses On Collision, BOTB
After being beaten down by the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) not once but twice on the October 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Action Andretti and Top Flight sought to exact their revenge on Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli in a title match on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." By the time the carnage was over, Stockton, Carolina had not only witnessed the BCC retain their AEW World Trios Championships in "Collision's" main event, but actually watched them retain again in a second consecutive title match, this time against The Dark Order as the broadcast bled into "Battle of the Belts XII."
Castagnoli and Yuta began with the first match with a malicious efficiency, and despite Andretti and Top Flight's best efforts, their spectacular high-flying maneuvers were not enough to overcome the champions. The match unravelled when Castagnoli and Yuta eliminated two of their opponents on the outside, only to join PAC in the ring with a series of uppercuts onto a cornered Andretti. PAC ultimately landed a jumping Tombstone Piledriver on Andretti to continue BCC's 55-day reign with the trios titles.
The violence didn't cease with the bell's ring, however, and BCC continued to beat down the defeated Andretti and Top Flight. Lio Rush and Leila Grey ran down in an effort to make the save, but they were swiftly grounded by BCC, now accompanied by a newly-arrived Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.
Collision bled into Battle of the Belts with another trios title defense
The beating continued until Dark Order — another team that interfered in BCC activities on the October 16 episode of "Dynamite —" came down to even the odds. BCC responded in kind and began to beat down Evil Uno, John Silver, and a taped-up Alex Reynolds. Moxley took to the microphone to demand a referee come down to the ring for an impromptu AEW trios title match as the show transitioned from "Collision" to "Battle of the Belts."
Silver, Uno, and Reynolds fought valiantly against the BCC, but Moxley's group were simply too organized in their dominant displays of violence. The challengers' kick-outs riled the Stockton crowd up for their feats of tenacity, but ultimately, BCC overwhelmed their challengers. After a distracted referee failed to notice PAC's dive onto the back of Reynold's head, Castagnoli torqued Reynolds' bandaged body in a Sharpshooter, and Reynolds had no choice but to tap out.
Despite the match's conclusion, Castagnoli kept Reynolds in the submission hold as Yuta put Reynolds in the Cattle Mutilation. PAC and Moxley prevented Silver from entering the ring to help Reynolds, allowing Shafir to brutalize Silver's arm with a briefcase. The carnage only stopped as the combined forces of Private Party, Daniel Garcia, Andretti, Top Flight, and Orange Cassidy rushed to ringside to defuse the situation. As commentary noted, it took "six other men" to put a temporary end to BCC's rampage. Interestingly, Cassidy did not directly put himself in the BCC's line of fire. Instead, he stopped at the ramp, and looked on as the segment ended, having previously told Garcia and Private Party in a "Collision" backstage segment that he was no leader.