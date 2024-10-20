Blackpool Combat Club Win Back-To-Back AEW Trios Title Defenses On Collision, BOTB

After being beaten down by the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) not once but twice on the October 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Action Andretti and Top Flight sought to exact their revenge on Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli in a title match on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." By the time the carnage was over, Stockton, Carolina had not only witnessed the BCC retain their AEW World Trios Championships in "Collision's" main event, but actually watched them retain again in a second consecutive title match, this time against The Dark Order as the broadcast bled into "Battle of the Belts XII."

Castagnoli and Yuta began with the first match with a malicious efficiency, and despite Andretti and Top Flight's best efforts, their spectacular high-flying maneuvers were not enough to overcome the champions. The match unravelled when Castagnoli and Yuta eliminated two of their opponents on the outside, only to join PAC in the ring with a series of uppercuts onto a cornered Andretti. PAC ultimately landed a jumping Tombstone Piledriver on Andretti to continue BCC's 55-day reign with the trios titles.

The violence didn't cease with the bell's ring, however, and BCC continued to beat down the defeated Andretti and Top Flight. Lio Rush and Leila Grey ran down in an effort to make the save, but they were swiftly grounded by BCC, now accompanied by a newly-arrived Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

