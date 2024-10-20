AEW's Jim Ross Offers Health Update After Hip Replacement

AEW commentator Jim Ross has had his fair share of health problems over the past few years, leading to him having a much more reduced schedule. Ross had cancer surgery on his right hip which went successfully, and while speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, he revealed that he is doing a lot better, despite some setbacks.

"I feel better," Ross said. "I feel better about traveling; I'm not so hesitant about travelling right now because I'm feeling good. My hip still bothers me, I wonder how long a g*ddamn hip replacement takes to heal, but it ain't happened for me yet. But it's getting better, so I'm doing all I can to keep my presence out there and enjoy going out there and meeting with the fans. It's great, it's invigorating, and it makes me feel young."

With his health improving, Ross has made more appearances at conventions and meet-and-greet events, as well as becoming a consistent figure at AEW pay-per-views. Ross revealed that he has met a number of people in recent years who have called him the voice of their childhood, and even met a family where three generations of them were fans of his.

The AEW commentator stated that it's always great to meet new fans, and the fear of him being seen as a relic of the past is no longer there. "I used to be leery of that and hesitant to engage because my ego told me it made me look old. I don't give a s**t anymore. I'm blessed that it's happening."

