Booker T Says He's Looking Forward To Match Between These AEW Stars

Last week, Shelton Benjamin marked his AEW in-ring debut with a victory over Lio Rush. This week, he now looks ahead to former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Beyond that lies a match that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is particularly excited about — that being Benjamin vs. former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker explained why.

"I want to see exactly how that thing plays out, what that kind of match looks like with Shelton Benjamin," Booker said. "It's kind of crazy, Shelton got over 20 years in [the business]; he's a vet. Swerve, he's been in the game quite some time as well. I don't think he got 20 [years] in, but I think he might be getting close, maybe 12 to 15. That should be a very, very interesting match. It's definitely going to tell a tale. I want to see how much gas Shelton still got in the tank — that's what I want to see. So I'm looking forward to that match."

The Benjamin-Strickland contest will take place on the special "Fright Night" edition of "AEW Dynamite," which is slated for October 30, just one day before the 2024 Halloween holiday. The tension between Strickland and Benjamin originally stems from the recent interactions between their managers, Prince Nana and MVP, respectively. While MVP tried to sway Strickland into joining his clientele, Strickland ultimately refused. As such, Strickland will now square off with Benjamin on "Fright Night Dynamite," with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley potentially waiting in the wings.

