Former WWE Talent Jonathan Coachman Calls Netflix Vince McMahon Series A 'Softball'

According to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries is a "deceptive narrative" that combines his on-screen persona with his true self. Ask former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, though, and you'll get a different take. On "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Coachman voiced his belief that the narrative presented by the six-part Netflix series was fairly accurate, though some of the finer details of McMahon's work were omitted.

"I think it's accurate, but I think also that when you're talking to people like us who've been inside, I spent a total of 13 years in the WWE and also my character on camera was Vince's assistant, I think that the term 'softball' came to mind," Coachman said. "I know Vince is very upset that it was a hit piece. I didn't find that at all. I think it was fairly accurate when you talk about the time we spent on the road, the things he made us do.

"I think the overriding sentiment that came out of that was the fact that none of us, at least not with me, did I ever feel like I could say 'No.' And I only said no one time in my entire 13 years with Vince. When I look back on it now, that's one of the things I regret the most, but as far as accuracy, I think it was accurate but I certainly don't think they went far enough as far as all the things that he made a lot of us do."

Released on September 25, "Mr. McMahon" chronicles the polarizing career of Vince McMahon, who formerly served as the CEO, Chairman and head of the creative department for WWE. Events recounted in the docuseries include McMahon's original purchase of WWE (formerly WWF), Jesse Ventura's attempt at unionizing, the 1994 steroid trial, The Montreal Screwjob, the Attitude Era, and the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit involving McMahon and WWE.

