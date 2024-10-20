Former WWE Writers Detail What Made Working For The Company So Unusual

Vince McMahon made headlines again following the release of the "Mr. McMahon" documentary on Netflix, which touches on most of the scandals that have engulfed the former WWE owner's life and career. However, a report from Rolling Stone has shed some light on what he was allegedly like behind the scenes in WWE, with some employees stating that there were some unusual office practices under his leadership.

According to the report, some former writers claimed that McMahon's involvement in the company's creative sessions was odd given that he was the CEO of a large business that employed hundreds of people. They said that he had final say on all scripts, which corroborates reports of him being hands-on with the writing process during his WWE tenure. It wasn't uncommon to hear stories of McMahon rewriting scripts on the day of the show, either.

The former employees noted that there was a strict dress code that required men to wear suits and women to sport skirts, dresses, and pantsuits while maintaining clean shoes. Additionally, the writers were reportedly required to stand whenever he entered the room and only sit down after he did. However, a representative dismissed the latter claim as ridiculous.

The report also states that McMahon prohibited sneezing around him as he saw it as a sign of weakness. Stephanie McMahon has also confirmed that Vince dislikes sneezing, as have other people who've worked with the former WWE boss throughout the years.

Several former writers have claimed that McMahon created a toxic backstage culture in WWE, which was run on fear and insulting employees. Elsewhere, a veteran reporter accused McMahon of being a sociopath and compared him to Hannibal Lecter, noting that he's a disturbed human being.