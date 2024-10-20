Former WWE Writers Reveal Unique Challenges Faced By Women In Creative Roles

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse, and trafficking made by a former employee. This, compounded by the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on Netflix bringing outside eyes into McMahon's bizarre history at the helm of WWE, has complicated the legacy of a man who once ruled the business with an iron fist. In a new article by Rolling Stone, former WWE writers pull the curtain back further on not just McMahon's antics but the creative process at WWE as a whole.

"They would pull me by my waist to come somewhere or move closer to them," one writer said, noting that the comments on her appearance as well as unwanted touching were widespread in her time at the company. "I'm just super aware that it's kind of close to my butt and most people don't touch me by the waist ever. I thought, 'This is strange.'"

The writers in the piece mainly spoke anonymously, so as to avoid retribution from McMahon, WWE, or wrestling fans in general. One spoke of complaining to HR about the inappropriate behavior, only to be fired in a manner that was interpreted as retaliatory. There were enough complaints that a meeting was held on the popular platform Zoom, which was an emotional experience for some, though management was said to be dismissive of the many grievances aired.

"They did it just to appease us, but they didn't take it seriously at all," the writer explained. The aftermath of the meetings was no better, as one senior manager told the writing staff they were "acting like middle schoolers," while another feigned interest in the women's complaints, despite being reportedly one of the people enabling McMahon's behavior, as well as others. The writer eventually became fed up with the objectifying way that male writers spoke about female talent and female writers.

"I felt like there's no way I could be in this boys club," she told the magazine.