Backstage Reactions To Former CMLL Star Stephanie Vaquer's WWE NXT Debut

Former NJPW Strong and CMLL Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer has landed in "WWE NXT," aligning with Giulia to help her fellow international star in her war against Cora Jade and WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Vaquer was a swift signing by WWE, as the company is said to have taken notice of her at this year's Forbidden Door event, the annual co-promotion between AEW and NJPW.

According to Fightful Select, interest in the highly talented star was likely. Sources in the Mexican wrestling scene said that Vaquer left the scene properly and will likely not need to return to clean up any unfinished business. Those in AEW were also very aware that WWE had likely reached out in the wake of Forbidden Door, though were surprised how rapidly Vaquer and WWE came to terms. AEW sources said she also made a good impression during her brief feud with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

The report also indicates that sources in both AEW and NJPW believe there could be a new clause in any Forbidden Door appearances that could keep situations like Vaquer's from occurring in the future, as AEW had been interested in the former CMLL Women's Champion. Sources had initially been resentful of Vaquer being pulled off of future CMLL dates, but the company's swift usage of Vaquer post-signing alleviated said concerns. Those within WWE are reportedly very happy with Vaquer's reception, not only on "WWE NXT" but also at a WWE Live Event in Mexico City where Vaquer made her official debut.

