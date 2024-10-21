Charly Arnolt Cites 'Many Instances' Of Inappropriate Behavior In Vince McMahon's WWE
Former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt, FKA Charly Caruso in the promotion, has stated that she witnessed many cases of bad behavior during her time with the promotion.
Arnolt was a recent guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where she and several other former WWE personalities discussed Vince McMahon, following the recent "Mr. McMahon" docuseries. Arnolt was asked about her experience as a woman personality in WWE.
"What I've always said is, if you do not have a thick skin, you do not belong working in the WWE," she began. "Were there many instances where I probably could have gone to HR over something small or even something that probably had a little bit more oomph to it? Yes. Was I the person to do that? No."
She quickly clarified by stating that she wasn't mistreated during her time with WWE but expressed how the happenings behind the scenes in WWE would be odd for those who aren't in the business.
"Now I'm not saying that I was, you know, mistreated in any certain sort of way, but there were definitely things that went on at WWE that if an outsider were to get a glimpse on the inside, they would say, 'What is going on here? How are people working in these specific conditions?' But it's just one of those things that you kind of went with when you were working with the WWE. I'm interviewing men who were wearing nothing but like tiny little Speedos on, so it's kind of like the job."
Arnolt, who has presented other sports since her WWE exit, highlighted how women have to have thick skin in "a lot of areas in television."
Arnolt on her experience working with McMahon
Over the last few years, several cases of sexual misconduct have been leveled against Vince McMahon. Charly Arnolt stated that she didn't get a clear picture of the real McMahon as she rarely worked with him during her time with WWE.
"From my perspective, I didn't always get such a clear look at who Vince McMahon was, I didn't have to be in the writer meetings, like a lot of people did. I basically would show up to work, be given a script [and told to] say, 'This is what you're doing.' And I would generally communicate with other people on the writing staff, my bosses, which mainly included Michael Cole," revealed the former WWE personality.
Arnolt, though, added that like many other WWE personalities, she too sought the validation of McMahon, highlighting how the former WWE Chairman rarely addressed everyone in the promotion.
"But what I will say is that even in my position, where I wasn't interacting with Vince on a regular basis, I think, like everybody else, I always aspired to get validation from Vince McMahon because when you did cross paths with him in the back of, you know, the arena or in the hallway, if he would say something to you, it would mean something — even a simple 'hello' because Vince, a lot of times, wouldn't even address you. And if he would address you, it means he either found you were doing something correctly or he liked how you were going about things, and especially when you got a 'good job' [comment]."
She added that some may have put their self-respect aside to get validation from McMahon.