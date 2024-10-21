Charly Arnolt Cites 'Many Instances' Of Inappropriate Behavior In Vince McMahon's WWE

Former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt, FKA Charly Caruso in the promotion, has stated that she witnessed many cases of bad behavior during her time with the promotion.

Arnolt was a recent guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where she and several other former WWE personalities discussed Vince McMahon, following the recent "Mr. McMahon" docuseries. Arnolt was asked about her experience as a woman personality in WWE.

Advertisement

"What I've always said is, if you do not have a thick skin, you do not belong working in the WWE," she began. "Were there many instances where I probably could have gone to HR over something small or even something that probably had a little bit more oomph to it? Yes. Was I the person to do that? No."

She quickly clarified by stating that she wasn't mistreated during her time with WWE but expressed how the happenings behind the scenes in WWE would be odd for those who aren't in the business.

"Now I'm not saying that I was, you know, mistreated in any certain sort of way, but there were definitely things that went on at WWE that if an outsider were to get a glimpse on the inside, they would say, 'What is going on here? How are people working in these specific conditions?' But it's just one of those things that you kind of went with when you were working with the WWE. I'm interviewing men who were wearing nothing but like tiny little Speedos on, so it's kind of like the job."

Advertisement

Arnolt, who has presented other sports since her WWE exit, highlighted how women have to have thick skin in "a lot of areas in television."