Former WWE Star Maven On Vince McMahon: If You're Making Him Money, He Loves You

Several former WWE stars have shared their experiences working with Vince McMahon since Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" documentary dropped. For example, Kurt Angle compared McMahon's on-screen character to the real person, noting that they're very similar. Former WWE star Maven Huffman has garnered quite the YouTube audience over the past few years, and he appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" alongside Vince Russo, Charly Arnolt, and Johnathan Coachman to give his take on McMahon.

Huffman was asked his opinion of the veterans who adore McMahon, to which he described the former WWE boss as a very transactional man. "If you're making him money — and a lot of these stars were making him millions — he loves you."

However, things were different for stars at the other end of the popularity spectrum, as Huffman claimed that McMahon ignored stars on the lower-midcard backstage. That said, he's willing to give his old boss a fair chance and wait for more information to emerge regarding McMahon's ongoing legal scandals after former WWE employee Janel Grant accused him and John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking. "I know that there's probably more to come, and like most people, I'm simply sitting back waiting for whatever is gonna unearth itself."

Elsewhere, the former WWE star recalled getting on McMahon's bad side after Huffman had an "average" match. He was greeted by an angry McMahon afterward, who berated him for the match quality. "He told me, 'During your time off, you need to decide if this is the place you want to be.'" However, Huffman also noted that on the night his mother died from cancer, he got a comforting call from McMahon himself. "So, it's good and bad with the man."

