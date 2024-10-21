AEW's Jim Ross Explains Why The Best Is Yet To Come With Shelton Benjamin

Pro wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin recently made his AEW in-ring debut, where he defeated the Lio Rush on the October 16 edition of "Dynamite," in a bout that showed off his agility and strength. Alongside MVP, it seems like the Hurt Business will be making a return if the rumors of Bobby Lashley's signing with AEW are true. However, Jim Ross believes this is only the beginning for Benjamin.

Advertisement

During his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross looked back at the 2002 class of WWE signings, which included the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Batista, and noted how Benjamin was actually the best athlete of the group. "He blew everybody's a** away," Ross said.

Ross then echoed the comments he made about Mercedes Mone, noting that the former WWE star will only get better. "I think as far as Shelton Benjamin is concerned, the best is yet to come there as well." Ross added that everyone will likely be pleasantly surprised or even shocked at how good Benjamin can actually be.

Ross added that WWE didn't utilize Benjamin correctly after signing him, especially in regard to his character work. "We didn't help Sheldon enough with his TV persona — speaking skills — there should've been more time invested in that instead of just completely relying on him to wrestle." Ross further claimed that Benjamin should've even been given as much attention as a top star would have had at this time.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.