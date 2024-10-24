Karrion Kross On Doing Jesse Ventura Impression In Front Of The WWE Hall Of Famer

Some people in wrestling have instantly recognizable voices. The likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and even Jim Ross have all become go-to impressions for wrestling fans, and after Jesse "The Body" Ventura signed a new legends deal with WWE, he found out one member of the roster can do an impression of him. That man is former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who opened up about performing it in front of the veteran on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I was concerned he was going to feel like it was patronizing. If I had a guy sit in front of me for two hours doing me, I'd be like, 'Do you want me to throw you down the stairs? Let's go.' I lost the nerve to do it longer than I did in front of him. But then also, the little kid of me was alive and well being in front of him."

After losing his nerve toward the end, Kross immediately told his brother what he had done, who obviously wanted the details. However, Kross ended up opening up to his brother about how authentic and refreshing Ventura was in person.

"I was telling my brother, there's something about him for me personally that's refreshing, because he's like authentically unapologetic," Kross said. "Especially with media nowadays, being in front of a camera is sometimes, for a lot of people, like walking through a minefield. To just be honest and just to say what you're thinking and to say what you're feeling, you're not sure there's always this dark cloud or concern that it's going to bother someone. Jesse Ventura does not care at all."

Kross' impersonation of the WWE legend is one of his more popular party tricks. That said, how did the Final Testament leader learn how to do it in the first place?