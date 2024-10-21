The Undertaker Assesses Stars Of WWE's Current Era

Known to be one of the staunchest advocates for an old school wrestling mentality, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is still watching the product with a critical eye today, and "The Dead Man" seems to have his favorites on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." The Undertaker recently had former United States president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, and the pair discussed everything from the current political landscape to the state of the wrestling industry. Regarding the latter, Trump asked Undertaker if there were any great stars coming up in the WWE today.

"We're kind of getting into an era again," Undertaker explained to the former president. "We had kind of a turnover where my generation moved out, but we've got guys like Roman Reigns who just had an incredible title reign. We've got another young guy by the name of GUNTHER who's going to be really special. Cody Rhodes, the son of Dusty Rhodes. The business itself is in a really, really, really good spot, and then we just had the merger with UFC and TKO."

Undertaker has previously spoke about his affinity for World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, saying he would have loved to have faced the champion back in his own prime. "The Dead Man" made his most recent appearance in WWE to help Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during night two of WrestleMania 40, appearing to take out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during Rhodes' Bloodline Rules match against Roman Reigns. Trump, meanwhile, has been involved in various WrestleMania events over the years — WrestleManias IV and V took place at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, and Trump was fully involved during the "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

