Wyatt Sicks Return To WWE Raw, Attack Final Testament Following Tag Tournament Loss

The Wyatt Sicks are back on "WWE Raw," and they're now targeting The Miz, Karrion Kross, and The Final Testament. The enigmatic legacy stable appeared for the first time since Bo Dallas, wrestling under the mask and wig of Uncle Howdy, defeated Chad Gable on the August 26 episode of "Raw."

The Sicks returned shortly after The Final Testament's Authors of Pain lost a first-round match in a mini-tournament to decide new No. 1 contenders for the World Tag Team Championship, currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. During the match between AOP and The New Day, The Miz came down to watch, eventually leading to an attack from Miz' former friend and tag team partner, R-Truth. Truth also hit Kross with a big boot, and the distraction allowed Kofi Kingston to roll Rezar up for the win.

New Day celebrated with Truth in the ring, but The Miz and The Final Testament attacked Truth from behind as New Day was making their way up the ramp. Kingston wanted to go help Truth, but Woods refused to let him. Then the lights went down, and when they came back up, the Wyatt Sicks appeared, without their leader, Uncle Howdy. Kross joined his stablemates as they brawled into the crowd with Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross. Miz saved himself by staying in the middle of the ring with his head down, but as he stood up, Uncle Howdy was waiting behind him. Paul Ellering then saved The Miz by pushing him out of the way, only to eat a Mandible Claw for his troubles.

Since the Sicks debuted, they have put targets on those who have turned their backs on their friends and/or partners; their symbol popped up on the screen during a segment with Miz last week.