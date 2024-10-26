WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Won't Wear A Mask

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is part of a celebrated wrestling family, with a few of his family members donning masks, most notable of them all being his father, Rey Mysterio. But, the young Mysterio doesn't believe that he needs to wear a mask in WWE.

Mysterio, during a recent interview with "Foundation Radio," said that he isn't interested in wearing a mask and covering his "pretty face."

"No," responded Mysterio when asked if he could potentially don a mask as part of the Judgment Day. "There's no need to cover this pretty face."

The "WWE Raw" star added that he doesn't have to prove to anyone who the best Mysterio is, claiming that he doesn't need to hide behind a mask. "I don't need to hide who I am. I can go out there and be like, 'Hey, this is me, I'm pretty, you're ugly. I have the best mustache, I have the best hair, you're ugly and that's just ... it's the way it is. It's life," he said.

Mysterio's opinion on wearing a mask has switched compared to his thoughts on the subject a few years ago when he claimed that wearing a mask was a part of the Mysterio family lineage. These thoughts were also echoed by his father Rey a few years ago, who had then said that they had plans to add the mask to Dominik's character. But at the time, the Judgment Day member was new to the company and hadn't yet become the much-hated heel he is now. Adding a mask when he's a bad guy may contradict its legacy in WWE, especially since his father, one of the greatest masked wrestlers, is a beloved figure in the company.

