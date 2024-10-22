Backstage Report On Internal Reaction To Controversial Carlito Line On WWE Raw

Those who tuned into last night's episode of "WWE Raw" ended up witnessing a controversial moment involving Carlito. Following a meeting between Adam Pearce and Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, Carlito could be seen entering the office with a remark that referred to SKY and Sane, two Japanese women, as Chinese. The line drew the ire of many fans and at least one wrestler in independent star Kevin Ku, who felt Carlito's line came across as casual racism.

The question has since become whether Carlito said the line on his own, or if the line had been scripted. Fightful Select reports that it's the former, with at least one WWE staff member saying that the line didn't appear in "Raw's" script. The same person stated that they were in "disbelief" that the line was said, and it was noted that WWE didn't include the line in digital clips of the segment. Instead, the clipped version begins after the line, featuring a conversation between Carlito and Pearce.

Fans weren't the only ones upset, as internally, the reaction inside WWE to Carlito's line has been negative. So far, however, it's unclear whether Carlito, or anyone else, has heat for the line, or if they will face punishment for it. As of this writing, Carlito, SKY, Sane, nor anyone else from WWE have publicly commented on the situation.

This is unfortunately not the first time SKY has had to deal with a situation of this nature. While wrestling for "NXT" years ago, SKY was harassed by a fan, who could be heard telling her to "go back to China." SKY quickly dealt with the fan, however, responding by saying "I'm Japanese b***h" to the delight of the rest of the audience.