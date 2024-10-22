Booker T Reacts To Samantha Irvin's WWE Departure

Samantha Irvin recently broke the hearts of many WWE fans when it was announced that she's officially parted ways with the promotion, and will no longer be ring announcing during "WWE Raw." Following the news, Booker T gave his take on what could have led to Irvin's departure, and what steps she could take next, on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"That was something that was eye-opening," Booker said. The veteran then noted how crazy the wrestling business has become, and that it seems like many people are now finding love inside the industry, which was something that happened rarely during his time. "It wasn't something that happened, you know, all the time. (...) Then again, if it did happen? We didn't know about it." Booker further opined that the relationships inside the business will definitely have an effect on the decisions wrestlers make.

However, when it comes to Irvin's ability, Booker pointed out that she was good at her job by setting herself apart from other announcers, and said that she'll likely land another gig easily. "When you're good at what you do, you don't have to worry about a check coming in the mail," he added. Booker further claimed that Ricochet's jump to AEW likely threw a "money wrench" in their lives, which resonated with him personlly, recalling how he didn't want to be away from Sharmell. "I would've left the company if they didn't hire Sharmell." Ricochet has already debunked any notions that Irvin is AEW-bound, meaning her reasons likely lie elsewhere.

