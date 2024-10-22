Dave Meltzer Assesses Future Of Lucha Brothers, Penta & Rey Fenix

The Lucha Brothers are making their exit from AEW, but the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are not going to be leaving together, as Rey Fenix's contract is currently being extended due to injury time accrued. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that Fenix will likely not be on television while he awaits the end of his deal.

"Penta [El Ciero Miedo]'s deal was not extended ... so he's gonna be a free agent. As far as Fenix, I will presume ... If guys are going to go to WWE, Tony [Khan]'s not going to use them. So they're just going to be frozen for a while. It would be great to use Fenix." Meltzer believes it would make sense to have Fenix lose some matches to wrestlers as a way to get some more heat out of the star before he leaves.

"The guy they're really going with is Hologram," Meltzer said, hypothesizing that Hologram was going to replace Fenix in the prominent "masked Mexican wrestler position," and that Fenix could be a part of building that legacy. "If they want somebody to lose a really entertaining match, I don't see any reason not to use Rey Fenix, but [Tony Khan] doesn't like to use guys that he thinks are leaving." Fenix and Penta were expected to sign with WWE following the end of their AEW contract, with merchandise plans supposedly already being drawn up, but Fenix's contract situation seems to put all of the previous rumors about the former AAA Tag Team Champions' futures in question.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio"