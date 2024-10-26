Brody King Confirms Darby Allin Got Him AEW Job, Reflects On Their History

Despite their many wars inside the ring, Darby Allin and Brody King have been friends long before they were part of the AEW roster. Both men have bonded over everything from wrestling to music, with King even throwing Allin off stage during one of Godshate concerts, and during a recent interview with "WrestleMobs," King opened up about Allin mentioning the fact that he was one of the main reasons why King has a job in AEW during one of his promos.

Advertisement

"The day that Ring of Honor closed, he texted me the very next day and said 'this is Tony Khan's number, he's expecting you to call him,' and it's like that stuff, like that is like nothing I can ever repay," King explained. "Me and Darby don't see eye to eye in all facets of our life, so where–I think that there's a baseline of respect, and you know maybe love there somewhere, but sometimes you've got to fight it out to get through the weeds."

King explained that he is usually a lot more reserved when it comes to his personal life, and having some of his history revealed on television was a lot more difficult to deal with when compared to his role as part of the House of Black. However, King admitted that he is very fortunate to have someone like Allin in his life as he is someone who has always brought out a different side of him.

Advertisement

"I think for some people, they never find that person that they just click with, and then sometimes you find them early on and I was lucky to find that me and Darby were willing to push each other to the limit no matter what and deal out as much punishment as possible."

Please credit "WrestleMobs" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.