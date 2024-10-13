Darby Allin Pins Brody King For The First Time, Shakes His Hand On AEW WrestleDream

After five previous attempts, Darby Allin finally did something at AEW WrestleDream that he'd been trying to do since 2018: pin The House of Black's Brody King in a singles match.

Allin started off the match giving chops to King with zero effect; King sent him crashing over the top rope and took control. Allin hit a Coffin Drop early on, but it wasn't enough to put King away, as King made Allin earn everything throughout the contest. The match ultimately turned when Allin hit a second Coffin Drop, this time dropping from the ring apron onto a prone King sprawled across the steel ring steps. Allin put King back in the ring and hit one final Coffin Drop to finally pin King. Following the match, the two men shook hands in a show of respect.

Allin was originally supposed to face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream, but he lost his title shot to Jon Moxley in a match at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." In response, Allin issued an open challenge to anyone in the AEW locker room for the PPV, and last week on " AEW Collision," his longtime archrival Brody King answered the challenge. Allin was 0-5 against King in singles competition heading into WrestleDream, a series that includes matches from EVOLVE, AAW, PWG, and AEW, where King defeated Allin back at "AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2022." Allin did have a singles win against King in a Coffin Match at "AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake" that same year.