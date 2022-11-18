Daniel Garcia And Darby Allin Throw Down In Mosh Pit At AEW Star's Concert

In addition to his career as a professional wrestler, AEW star Brody King also fronts hardcore punk band God's Hate. The band released a highly-acclaimed self-titled album last year, as well as playing festivals such as Vainstream Rockfest and Sound and Fury. During the band's November 17 show in Brooklyn, New York, King was far from the only AEW roster member present. A video posted to Twitter by "Squared Circle Pit” shows AEW stars Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia in the mosh pit for the band. Additionally, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, Danhausen, Ethan Page, Dante Martin, and Isiah Kassidy were all said to be in attendance.

The AEW roster has been in the greater New York City area this week for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" broadcast as well as tonight's live "AEW Rampage" in New Jersey ahead of the company's Full Gear pay-per-view tomorrow. King himself has been absent from AEW programming as of late, as fellow House of Black members Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews took leaves of absence from the company. However, vignettes for the faction have been airing on "AEW Dynamite" and "Rampage" in recent weeks, signaling a return for the group in the near future.

King is known for performing in the band wearing a ski-mask, striking an intimidating figure during live shows to match the intensity of the music. God's Hate also features Colin Young of the band Twitching Tongues on drums and vocals alongside King. Young is responsible for several AEW themes, including Wardlow's, the Kings of the Black Throne, and Julia Hart's.