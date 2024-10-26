Brody King Explains Why AEW Wrestlers Have More Freedom Than They Would In WWE

While wrestling might be the number one passion for most professional wrestlers, a number of high-profile performers have ventured out of the squared circle to find successful careers in acting, music, and other non-wrestling outlets. AEW star Brody King is one such performer as he is the lead vocalist for the band Godshate which, during a recent interview with "WrestleMobs," he doesn't know if he would be allowed to be a part of if he was signed to WWE instead of AEW.

"The most valuable part of being in AEW is being able to express yourself creatively no matter what," King said. "It's like what Darby [Allin] said in his promo like we always talked about making it, signing to a major company, but also being true to ourselves, and it's like...I don't know that I would be able to be in a band called Godshate if I was signed to the WWE. And if I was, I don't know if I would be able to touch on the lyrical stuff that I do in AEW."

King went on to say that whenever people in AEW see someone have a passion for something that isn't wrestling, the company is very interested and supportive. So much so that before the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2022, a number of AEW stars went to see Godshate perform live. AEW President Tony Khan is also very supportive, as King believes his stars becoming more popular can only be beneficial for AEW. "Tony is so positive and so like–pushing everyone to just be that, best creative self they can be because at the end of the day, the bigger that we become, the bigger that AEW becomes."

