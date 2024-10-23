WWE NXT Tag Title Match Set For Next Week To One Champ's Chagrin

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will be defending the NXT Tag Team Championships next week after Frazer lost his temper backstage and demanded the match be made by "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava, to Axiom's chagrin. "Fraxiom" will be facing off against Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander, who they met up with in another backstage segment earlier in the night. Frazer attempted to console Evans, who recently lost a match against Randy Orton in St. Louis, and then lost a number one contender's match for the NXT Championship last week.

Frazer told Evans that one day his time would come, and that he's still young. He commented he remembered what it was like for him back when he "was Evans' age," which caused Evans to snap, slapping the champion before walking away alongside Alexander. When "Fraxiom" stormed into Ava's office to ask for the match, Frazer noted he didn't care whether it was for the titles or not, he just wanted to get his hands on Evans. When Ava asked if he had consulted Axiom, Frazer brushed it off, and Ava made the match official for next week's episode of "NXT," which follows the developmental brand's Halloween Havoc premium live event on Sunday.